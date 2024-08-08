Placer County Health and Human Services, Air Pollution Control District issue joint air quality advisory

The Cozier Fire burns north of Placerville on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Provided / UC San Diego

Update Aug. 8 at 3:30 p.m.: Placer County Health and Human Services and the Placer County Air Pollution Control District are issuing a joint air quality advisory through Sunday, August 11, 2024, to notify the public of poor air quality conditions due to smoke from the Crozier Fire burning in El Dorado County.

Smoke is expected to affect the Lake Tahoe area in the afternoon and evening hours. As winds shift overnight and into the morning, smoke is expected to affect the lower foothill areas, notably Auburn, Colfax, and Foresthill. Smoke impacts from Auburn to the east may be significant at times, especially in the Tahoe Basin, while areas to the west may experience occasional impacts, primarily during the overnight hours.

Wildfire smoke may be intermittent and air quality can change rapidly as wind shifts throughout the day. Monitor smoke impacts and forecasts and make outdoor plans accordingly. Information on current air quality and smoke impacts can be found on AirNow’s Fire and Smoke Map at https://fire.airnow.gov . The map shows data from permanent and temporary particulate monitors and low-cost sensors. Daily air quality forecasts can be found at https://sparetheair.com/ .

At the time of this reporting, the Crozier Fire is 1,187 Acres and is 5% contained.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. – A fire north of Placerville, Calif. that started early yesterday morning, Aug. 7, among other fires burning over the west, is sending a haze over the Tahoe Basin.

AirNow has measured the current air quality index at moderate over the Tahoe region. The index gets progressively worse moving west from Truckee on Interstate 80. The air becomes unhealthy for sensitive groups in regions near Emigrant Gap and becomes unhealthy near Forebay until close to Auburn.

AirNow has forecasted the south half of Tahoe to become unhealthy for sensitive groups throughout the day with the north half projected to continue to be moderate.

The National Weather Service predicts widespread haze before 11 p.m. tonight with areas of smoke between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. They expect haze tomorrow morning, Friday, Aug. 9 between 8-9 a.m. and again at night between 11 p.m. to midnight.

The Cozier fire has burned over 1,100 acres. Evacuations orders are in place for Garden Valley, Georgetown, Volcanoville, Mosquito, Quintette, and Swansboro areas. Information on the fire and current evacuation orders are available on Cal Fire’s website or perimetermap.com.

The U.S. Forest Service – Eldorado National Forest reports the fire burning in a remote forest area difficult to access with heavy timber and thick brush. Crews are engaging with air tankers, helicopters, and ground resources.

The service says hot daytime temperatures, gusty winds and low humidities are causing elevated fire activity.