Fire Safe Council of Nevada County announces fundraiser to benefit local Firewise communities

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Fire Safe Council of Nevada County invites all county residents to the Firewise Festival; a day of fun and education on Saturday, June 1, 2024, from 4-9 p.m. to benefit the work of Firewise Communities in Nevada County. The event will be held at beautiful Commodore Park in Lake Wildwood and will include happy hour, a catered western BBQ dinner, live band, vendor and education booths, first responder displays, and an auction featuring a wide variety of exciting items.

“We have an event planned to appeal to everyone!” says Fire Safe Council Board Member Steve Eubanks. “This event focuses on recognizing and rewarding Firewise USA® Communities and all the hard work they have completed to help increase fire safety in Nevada County—and providing funding to help them do even more. There is a lot to look forward to, and we want to make it easy to support wildfire mitigation projects, large and small. None of us can do this alone.”

All profits from the fundraiser will go to participating Firewise Communities in Nevada County to support the vital work they do to reduce wildfire hazards for their residents. “Wildfire preparedness is a complex problem we face in Nevada County. Supporting grassroots organizing and neighborhood projects is critical to our success”, says Jamie Jones, Executive Director of Fire Safe Council of Nevada County. “Nevada County has 96 National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recognized Firewise Communities, more than any other county in the United States and more are being recognized every month. Together, these communities have contributed more than Seventy-Six Million Dollars in projects since 2007 making their neighborhoods and Nevada County safer from wildfires.” adds Pat Leach, Regional Firewise USA® Coordinator at the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County.

Discounted tickets are available through March 31, with prices increasing as the event draws closer. Tickets for past events have been popular so everyone is encouraged to get theirs early. Also, both sponsors and donors are welcome. Tickets and more information can be found on the Fire Safe Council website at https://www.areyoufiresafe.com/events-1