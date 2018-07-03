Fire season underway in Truckee-Tahoe

With temperatures rising and vegetation drying out, fire season is underway in the Truckee-Tahoe area.

The region experienced a small vegetation fire on Monday, July 2, near Boca Dam and the Boca Shooting Range.

Truckee Fire District crews responded to the one-acre fire, according to the district, quenching the flames before any threat to Truckee was posed.

The cause of the fire is unknown, according to Town of Truckee Police Department Lt. Allen McKay, but with Independence Day on the horizon, McKay said the fire may have possibly been started by the use of fireworks.

Possession of fireworks of any kind is illegal in Truckee, according to the fire district, and restrictions will be rigorously enforced during the holiday. Fireworks, including firecrackers and sparklers, are also illegal throughout the Tahoe Basin.