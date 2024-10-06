Fire starts near Stampede Reservoir

Camera view from Babbitt Peak.

Alert Wildfire

Update as of 9 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 – Forward progress has been stopped. Dozer line has been established around the fire. Fire crews are working on laying hose around the fire perimeter. Resources on scene include Tahoe National Forest Engines 371, 373 and 362 and 2 water tenders from Sierra County. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Around 3 a.m. on Sunday October 6, Tahoe National Forest firefighters responded to a new fire start northeast of Stampede Reservoir. The incident, dubbed the Merrill Fire, was last reported at approximately 2 acres with slow rate of spread.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.