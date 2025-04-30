Fire to Kings Beach structure displaces two

A single family residence ablaze in Kings Beach on Tuesday, April 29.

Provided / NTFPD

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – Two people are displaced following a fire at a single family residence on N Lake Blvd. The fire broke out around noon on Tuesday, April 29 in Kings Beach, Calif.

Firefighters arrived to heavy fire on the exterior of the structure with some fire and smoke on the interior. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and ensure the building was clear of residents.

Two North Tahoe Fire Protection District engines and two medic units responded with a CAL FIRE engine arriving later and assisting.

The cause is under investigation. Those displaced are staying with a family member.