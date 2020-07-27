1 dead in Interstate 80 crash
A woman died over the weekend in a one-vehicle crash near Drum Forebay Road, close to Blue Canyon, authorities said.
Ashley Ramos was a passenger in a 2007 Honda Civic around 4:35 p.m. Sunday when the wreck happened. Keenan Bryant-Donatelli, 22, of Sacramento, was speeding west on Interstate 80, east of Drum Forebay Road, weaving through traffic, the California Highway Patrol said.
“For unknown reasons … Bryant-Donatelli veered onto the right shoulder, went off the roadway and collided into several trees over the embankment,” a press release states.
Bryant-Donatelli received major internal injuries. Ramos died, authorities said.
The wreck happened about 17 miles northeast of Colfax.
The crash remained under investigation on Monday.
— Sierra Sun staff
