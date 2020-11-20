Burn suspension lifted starting Monday in Nevada, Placer, Yuba and Sierra counties

IS IT A BURN DAY? Residents wishing to burn must verify it is a permissive burn day prior to burning by contacting: Nevada County – Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District Western Nevada County: 530-274-7928 Eastern Nevada County: 530-582-1027 Placer County – Placer County Air Pollution Control District Auburn area (within 12 miles): 530-889-6868 Outside Auburn, toll-free: 1-800-998-BURN (2876)

Effective 8 a.m. this past Monday, the burn suspension in Nevada, Yuba, Placer and Sierra counties was lifted.

Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Chief Brian Estes is formally canceling the burn suspension and advises residents they may resume burning on permissible burn days. Agriculture burns within the State Responsibility Area must be inspected by Cal Fire prior to burning until the end of fire season. Inspections may be required for burns other than agriculture burns. This can be verified by contacting your local Air Quality Management District.

Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and winter weather have helped to begin to diminish the threat of wildfire. Property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting debris or agriculture burns, follow all guidelines provided, and maintain control of the fire always. Individuals can be held civilly and/or criminally liable for allowing a fire to escape their control and/or burn onto neighboring property.

Pile Burning Requirements

Only dry, vegetative material such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings may be burned.

The burning of trash, painted wood or other debris is not allowed.

Do not burn on windy days.

Clear a 10-foot diameter down to bare soil around your piles.

Have a shovel and a water source nearby.

An adult is required to be in attendance of the fire always.

Safe residential pile burning of forest residue by landowners is a crucial tool in reducing fire hazards. State, federal and local land management and fire agencies will also be utilizing this same window of opportunity to conduct prescribed burns aimed at improving forest health on private and public lands.

For more information on burning, visit the Cal Fire website at http://www.fire.ca.gov.

Source: Cal Fire