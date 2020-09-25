Chief’s Corner: Are you ready to evacuate?
We are right in the middle of wildfire season, so it’s no time to get complacent.
Some of the most devastating fires happen in September and October. Now that you have your home prepared with good defensible space it’s time to prepare for the possibility of an evacuation. Once the wildfire starts and emergency officials begin calling for evacuations it’s too late to come up with your evacuation plan.
Now is the time to plan!
If officials decide to evacuate your area they will notify you using multiple systems including a Nixle text to your cell phone in Truckee, local media including 101.5 radio, reverse 911, Placer Alert in Placer County and Code Red in Nevada County. Go to Nixle.com in Truckee and either PlacerAlert.org or Code Red at MyNevadaCounty.com, to sign up to receive these emergency notifications. Be in the know!
A new tool is the use of the European HI LO sirens by local law enforcement agencies. During an evacuation they will drive though the neighborhood with these unique sounding sirens to alert you that it’s time to evacuate. Hear a HI LO, it’s time to go!
REMEMBER The 6 P’s
Keep the 6 P’s packed and ready in case of an evacuation!
People and pets
Papers, phone numbers & important documents
Prescriptions, vitamins and eyeglasses
Pictures and irreplaceable memorabilia
Personal computer hard drive and disks
“Plastic” (credit cards, ATM cards) and cash
Other things to consider include having a communication plan that designates a friend or relative that lives outside the area as the point of contact in case of separation. Have a garden hose ready to assist your escape. Know your way around your neighborhood and consider different ways out in an emergency.
Go to Readyforwildfire.org to learn more about preparing for an evacuation.
Bill Seline is the fire chief at the Truckee Fire Protection District.
