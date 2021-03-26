Chief’s Corner: Truckee Fire District considers wildfire prevention measure

Bill Seline



The Truckee Fire District is considering a wildfire prevention measure that would create a dedicated local source of funding. As wildfires continue to get larger, faster, and more destructive, additional resources are needed to clear dead trees and dry brush, remove fire hazards and better protect against wildfire emergencies. Emergency evacuation routes and procedures also need to be improved and firebreaks need to be added and maintained to prevent or slow the spread of wildfire where needed. This measure would make a significant difference in our area.

The Fire District collaborated with the community in 2016 to develop the first Truckee area Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP). The plan identified mitigation measures including areas in need of fire fuel reduction work that were located in the Wildland-Urban Interface (near homes and businesses) and will be updated again in 2022. The District has already been able to complete some of the priority projects identified in the CWPP through some grants, however, the full scope of needs cannot be addressed without an additional funding source. More information is available on our website at www.truckeefire.org/wildfireprotectionmeasure.

One example of how a funding source like this would be spent is to improve everyone’s ability to evacuate safely in a fire by reducing roadside vegetation. This season the Town of Truckee, in coordination with Truckee Fire, will be performing vegetation removal along 42 miles of roadways within Glenshire Devonshire, Prosser Lakeview, Sierra Meadows and the peripheral of Tahoe Donner this summer from April through September.

This project will increase fire resiliency for more than 3,000 properties. Vegetation maintenance along roadways is vitally important during wildfires in order to keep evacuation routes clear and open for as long as possible and to provide an opportunity to break wildfire progress. Funding for this project is partially provided by Cal Fire as part of the California Climate Investments Program. The Town and Truckee Fire worked together on a similar roadway vegetation management project last year in Tahoe Donner.

Bill Seline is the Fire Chief for the Truckee Fire Protection District, serving communities in Truckee and Donner Summit.