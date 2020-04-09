Chief’s Corner: Wildfire is coming; create defensible space now

Creating defensible space around your house is a great project to do this time of year, especially if you are looking for something to do while stuck at home.

Not only is it the law to create defensible space in the 100 feet around your house, it is really about being a good neighbor, doing your part to prevent a fire from taking hold on your property.

Where do you start?

Clearing debris and vegetation from the first 5 feet away from your house can make a big impact and get you started.

Move your wood pile at least 30 feet from your home.

Limb up branches at least 6 feet so a small fire can’t ladder into the tree.

Remove pine needles from the roof and dead vegetation from around the house

Space out vegetation

Clean up under the deck so a fire can’t take hold

Go to the Readyforwildfire.org to learn more about creating defensible space and to download Cal Fire’s app.

Disposing of this vegetation is important for fire safety but also to prevent the persistent bark beetle from making a home and then jumping to your healthy trees.

Here are five different ways to dispose of the materials:

NEIGHBORHOOD DROP-OFF DAY: Some counties and HOAs will be having green waste drop-off days in centralized locations this spring and summer. Check with your HOA.

REDUCED RATE & FREE DUMPSTERS (Free rebate program only in Truckee Fire District, truckeefire.org): May-October, 6 yard dumpsters delivered to your house Wednesday and picked up the following Wednesday. Reserve by calling 583-7800.

DROP-IT-OFF FOR FREE (up to 6 cubic yards): May-October. Eastern Regional Landfill, ID for residency required.

GREEN WASTE CARTS (Town of Truckee): May-October, every other week.

BURNING YARD DEBRIS: Residents can burn yard debris when we are not in fire season. Get a free Cal Fire required burn permit online at burnpermit.fire.ca.gov. Check with your HOA first to make sure residential debris burning is allowed.

Go to KeepTruckeeGreen.org, Readyforwildfire.org or waste101.com for more information.

Bill Seline if the fire chief at the Truckee Fire Protection District