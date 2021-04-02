Firewise landscaping workshop offered for homeowners

Residents are invited to join a free virtual workshop to learn about landscaping to reduce the wildfire threat.

Provided photo

Residents are invited to join a free virtual workshop to learn about landscaping to reduce the wildfire threat.

Hosted by the Living With Fire and Tahoe Living With Fire programs, with support from University of Nevada Reno, Extension, the workshop will feature presenter Wendy Hanson Mazet, a certified arborist and Extension plant diagnostician. She will provide tips on which plants are recommended around the home to reduce the threat of wildfire.

“Spring is a great time to create and maintain defensible space around your home,” said Jamie Roice-Gomes, Living With Fire Program manager. “Defensible space is the area between a home and an oncoming wildfire where the vegetation has been managed to reduce the wildfire threat. If firefighters are unavailable to defend the home, defensible space can increase the chances of a home’s survivability. Wendy’s extensive background in horticulture and arboriculture can help with plant selection around one’s home.”

The workshop is part of an online workshop series: “Living With Fire Virtual Series”. The online series covers presentations about landscaping, wildfire preparedness, prescribed fire and more.

For questions about the workshop contact: LWF@unr.edu .

Lake Tahoe fire districts provide free defensible space inspections and curbside chipping services to Tahoe residents. To learn more about these services and defensible space in your region, visit https://www.tahoelivingwithfire.com/get-informed/find-your-fire-district/ .

The workshop takes place April 7 from I 6 to 7:30 p.m. Pre-Register at http://bit.ly/FirewiseLandscaping .

About the Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team

The Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team (TFFT) consists of representatives of Tahoe Basin fire agencies, CAL FIRE, Nevada Division of Forestry and related state agencies, University of California and Nevada Cooperative Extensions, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, the USDA Forest Service, conservation districts from both states, the California Tahoe Conservancy and the Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board. Our Mission is to protect lives, property and the environment within the Lake Tahoe Basin from wildfire by implementing prioritized fuels reduction projects and engaging the public in becoming a Fire Adapted Community.

For more information, visit https://tahoe.livingwithfire.info/about/ .