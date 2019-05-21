Nevada County supervisors close door on PG&E suit

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Monday spent just under 30 minutes behind closed doors discussing two court cases linked to the Pacific Gas & Electric Company.

The special called meeting, announced late last week, focused on the county’s suit against the utility company, as well as PG&E’s case in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

Supervisor Richard Anderson, chairman of the board and District 5 supervisor representing the Truckee area, and County Counsel Alison Barratt-Green declined comment after the closed-door session.

“Closed sessions are confidential,” Barratt-Green said. “This was the appropriate timing for this update.”

The county’s suit against the utility claims PG&E disregarded safety and had infrastructure failures that led to 2017 fires, including the Lobo and McCourtney fires in the Grass Valley area.

Cal Fire last week stated that the Camp Fire was caused by PG&E electrical transmission lines.

Alan Riquelmy is a reporter for The Union, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun based in Grass Valley. Contact him at ariquelmy@theunion.com.