North Lake Tahoe Fire District: Take Red Flags seriously to stay safe this summer

Summer is going by quickly and as we continue to navigate the COVID19 pandemic while keeping our first responders and community as safe as possible by adhering to the guidelines set forth by our governing agencies, the North Lake Tahoe Fire District also wants to remind folks about general summer safety tips and fire restriction regulations in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

When planning outdoor family activities such as camping, barbecuing, boating or any water activities on Lake Tahoe, please be sure to check the weather. If a Red Flag Warning is in effect (a Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service to inform the public when critical weather conditions exist that may result in extreme fire behavior) all forms of open flame are prohibited during these conditions.

Red Flag warnings can be a fairly common occurrence during the summer months and should be taken seriously.

Fire season restrictions can vary depending on where you are; the Lake Tahoe Basin covers two states, five counties and 10 fire agencies at the federal, state, and local level. Contact your local fire district to find out what the local fire restriction regulations are in your area.

You can also learn about becoming a Fire Adapted Neighborhood Leader, and work with your neighbors to collectively reduce your neighborhood’s risk from wildfire.

Most Fire Districts offer free chipping and defensible space services. Now is a good time to take advantage of those services and create defensible space around your home. Call your local fire district to learn more.

Finally, it’s a good idea to sign up for Code Red alerts from your fire district (See this story at SierraSun.com for direct links).

Source: North Lake Tahoe Fire District