North Tahoe, Meeks Bay fire districts prohibit all open burning, recreational fires

Cal Fire this week suspended residential burn permits in the Tahoe Basin, a news release states.

The suspension, along with the fire restrictions announced by the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, are the triggers that prompt North Tahoe Fire Protection District, Meeks Bay Fire Protection District, and Alpine Springs County Water District jurisdictions to activate local fire restrictions by suspending all solid fuel recreational fires and open burning.

The suspension will remain in effect through the remainder of fire season.

Subsequent to the adoption of the 2019 Fire Code, only natural gas or propane outdoor fire pits and barbecues, and pellet grills/smokers are allowed year-round except during red flag/critical fire weather conditions.

Red flag watches, warnings and advisories of critical fire weather in the Tahoe Basin are issued by the National Weather Service, Reno. For reports of hazardous camp fires, people should call 9-1-1.

“It is important that we obey fire restrictions. Sadly, illegal campfires continue to be the leading cause of wildfires in the Tahoe Basin.” said North Tahoe Fire Chief Michael Schwartz. “As California reopens and visitors begin returning to Lake Tahoe, it is important for residents and visitors to know that open-flame devices such as tiki torches and all fireworks, including sparklers and firecrackers, are illegal in California year-round.”

The fire districts are asking residents to prepare for wildfire by maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space around every structure.

“It’s essential for residents to effectively maintain defensible space on their property, which improves their home’s chance of survivability from both surface fires and ember showers,” said North Tahoe Fire Marshal Steve McNamara. “To support these efforts, we offer free defensible space inspections to our residents, and free residential curbside chipping is available through fire districts basin-wide.”

Here are some tips to help prepare homes and property for wildfire:

Maintain at least 5 feet free of combustible material around each structure.

For a distance of at least 30 feet from the home, keep the area Lean, Clean and Green.

Clear all dead and or dying vegetation 100 feet from all structures.

Landscape with fire resistant/drought tolerant plants.

Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris through chipping or green waste collection opportunities.

For additional information on how to create Defensible Space, tips to prevent wildfires and ways to prepare for emergencies and evacuations, visit http://www.Tahoe.LivingWithFire.com.