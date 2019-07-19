Rebuilding Paradise: ‘We’re going to do our best to make it as best as it can be … We are Paradise strong’

Building new homes and cleaning up debris has been a big part of recovering from the Camp Fire.

According to the town of Paradise July 3 recovery update, 6,234 properties have been cleared of debris, 1,952 properties are certified clean by Butte County and 80 building permits have been issued by the town.

According to the Butte County website, 21 building permits have been issued within the burn area as of Thursday afternoon.

Jon Hornback, owner of Ridge Construction, said his business is working to build three homes and several people are working on their plans and getting their lots cleaned in preparation of rebuilding.

Integrity Builders has seven homes being built and has others that are still waiting for things like permits, said Cassie Davis, office manager.

“The more that is rebuilt and the more people that come back, the better off the picture is going to be,” Hornback said. “If more people come back with the attitude that we can rebuild … that’s going to fuel everybody else to do the same thing.”

Davis said the more people see houses popping up, the more people may feel hopeful and choose to come back to Paradise.

Hornback said some of the challenges people are facing include things like new restrictions, people needing to have their properties surveyed and there are also code upgrades that are being required.

“A lot of people had older homes and now they’re having to upgrade their homes,” Hornback said.

He said some people are also having difficulties with insurance and having enough money to replace their homes.

Davis said people are also having to wait for their properties to be cleaned and certified.

Debbie Gaumer and her husband, Richard Stach, own a property that had a manufactured home park, Oak Hills Mobile Estates.

“We had just purchased it in May of last year,” Gaumer said. “It had 14 homes in here and they were all destroyed.”

The couple and their sons, Brayden and Tanner, along with some other helpers, were working Wednesday on cleaning up the property so they can eventually rebuild.

“Just trying to go through all of the different agencies that you have to get approved to do anything on the property has been really challenging,” Gaumer said. “... It’s hard just trying to get answers. Basically the question is what can be done and what can’t be done.”

She said they’re getting farther in the process and are waiting for some answers on possibly moving temporary RVs on the property until they can get the utilities and the manufactured homes back.

“We had a big investment we just put into this and to have it all go away without any income coming in has been really tough,” Gaumer said. “Paradise is a beautiful place so I think eventually it will probably end up being better than it was, it’s just getting over the hump, getting over the hurdles to get to that point.”

