Red Cross of Nevada urges public to update Family Emergency Plans during National Preparedness Month 

NEVADA – September is National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada is encouraging the community to update family emergency plans and to replenish emergency supplies. With recent local emergencies, such as the Gold Ranch Fire and home fires, preparedness is essential for the safety and resilience of families and our community.

“While we can’t predict every disaster or home fire will strike, but we can always be prepared and take steps to help ensure our family, friends and neighbors are protected,” said Tiandra Rushing, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter. “When it comes to preparing for disasters, one of the most helpful things you can do is create an emergency plan, talk about it with your family and create an emergency kit.”

During a disaster, access to food, water or electricity may be unavailable for days, making an emergency kit – sometimes called a survival kit – essential for self-reliance. Less than half of Americans have prepared emergency supplies, according to Federal Emergency Management Agency’s 2023 National Household Survey.

Prepare Emergency Kits

Go-Kit: Include three days’ worth of supplies for each family member, such as food, water, medications, and important documents. Make sure your go-kit is in a spot where you can grab it quickly when you need it.

Include three days’ worth of supplies for each family member, such as food, water, medications, and important documents. Make sure your go-kit is in a spot where you can grab it quickly when you need it. Stay-at-Home Kit: Ensure you have enough food and water for each family member for two weeks and one month’s supply of medications, if possible.

Ensure you have enough food and water for each family member for two weeks and one month’s supply of medications, if possible. Contact Information: Keep a physical copy of important phone numbers, contact information, documents and photographs in all emergency kits.

Make a Plan

Identify the most common and likely disasters in your area.

Discuss and designate a meeting point outside your home with your entire household in case you are separated during a disaster. This could be a relative’s home, a local agency or a school.

Prepare to receive disaster alerts through local news agencies and the Red Cross Emergency app.

Emergency information at your fingertips Prepare for the unexpected by downloading free Red Cross apps. The Red Cross Emergency app provides real-time weather alerts, open shelter information and expert disaster advice. The Red Cross First Aid app offers quick access to guidance on handling common injuries and detailed instructions for emergencies like performing lifesaving CPR. Red Cross apps are compatible with smartphones, Apple Watch and Android wearable devices. Search for “American Red Cross” in app stores or visit redcross.org/apps.

About National Preparedness Month

National Preparedness Month was established in 2004 following the tragic events of September 11, 2001. Recognizing the urgent need for heightened emergency preparedness, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) partnered with organizations such as the American Red Cross to promote readiness across the nation through this annual campaign.

For more information on preparing for emergencies, visit redcross.org/prepare.

