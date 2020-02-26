West End Donner Lake certified as Firewise Community

Inspired by the Truckee fire prevention and preparedness town hall in April 2019, a group of homeowner associations and concerned citizens in the west end area of Donner Lake formed a committee to become a Firewise Community.

Submitted photo

The West End Donner Lake community earlier this month joined the growing number of certified Firewise communities in the Truckee area.

Inspired by the Truckee fire prevention and preparedness town hall in April 2019, a group of homeowner associations and concerned citizens in the west end area of Donner Lake formed a committee to become a Firewise Community. Committee members include: Rose Cortopassi, Richard Harper, and Dave Sinclair, from Donner Lake Woods HOA; Stuart Bryan from Wolf Estates POA; Barb Wilkinson with Dickson Realty; and Katie Maxim a south shore resident.

“I experienced the Tubbs fire in October 2017, which at the time was the most destructive wildfire in California history,” said Harper, committee co-chair. “Not one structure in my community of Circle Oaks was destroyed because our community was a Firewise community. We can protect our homes and lives by working together just as the Circle Oaks Community did before the Tubbs fire.”

The West End Donner Lake Firewise Community consists of 576 developed lots and 156 undeveloped lots.

The National Fire Protection Association, a non-profit organization devoted to eliminating fire hazards, provides Firewise Certification upon the successful completion of their multi stage application process that includes a risk assessment and a plan of action. With support from the Nevada County Fire Safe Council, Firewise USA, and Truckee Fire Prevention, a risk assessment of the west end area was conducted and a three-year action plan developed. The action plan focuses on three key areas: education, defensible space/fuel reduction, and evacuation.

“Now the real work begins. An action plan serves no purpose unless you see the results. With community support and participation, we can be fire safe,” said Cortopassi, committee co-chair.

For information on the West End Donner Lake Firewise Community please visit http://www.nfpa.org or contact westenddonnerlakefirewise@gmail.com