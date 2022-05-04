Firefighters extinguish blaze in Stateline area
Special to the Sierra Sun
STATELINE, Nev. — Firefighters responded to, and extinguished a fire Monday in the Stateline area.
USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit Spokesperson Lisa Herron said Cal Fire, Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District and the Forest Service all responded to a small fire Monday afternoon off Kahle Drive, called the Kahle Fire.
The fire was kept small and measured about 30 feet by 50 feet in size. Herron said the blaze was contained in the afternoon and called controlled in the evening.
She said crews checked on the fire Tuesday morning and all was well and added that the cause is under investigation.
“We really dodged a bullet with that wind we had yesterday,” Herron said. “People in Tahoe need to do everything to prepare. We are going on our third year of drought and conditions are really dry again. It’s something that needs to be on everybody’s minds.”
Bill Rozak is the editor of the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at brozak@tahoedailytribune.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Firefighters extinguish blaze in Stateline area
STATELINE, Nev. — Firefighters responded to, and extinguished a fire Monday in the Stateline area.