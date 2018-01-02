Firefighters extinguish Pine Nut blaze

The last wildfire of 2017 was extinguished in time for the new year, according to regional fire officials.

The Holiday Fire started in the Pine Nuts east of Gardnerville on Thursday night.

According to the Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center, the fire grew to 122 acres before being extinguished on Sunday morning.

A helicopter and hand crews were critical to fighting the fire in tinder dry grass and piñon-juniper near Buffalo Canyon in the Pine Nuts.

No roads are in the vicinity of the fire’s starting point, which made it doubly difficult for firefighters to reach. Flames could be seen across Carson Valley on Thursday night, and a smoke plume marked its location on Friday.

However, a lack of strong winds and its location near the top of a mountain in an old burn slowed its spread. No structures were threatened by the fire. There were no reports of injuries among firefighters.

Two teenagers were found near where the fire started on Thursday night and were transported from the scene by Douglas County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.

The juveniles told firefighters their vehicle was disabled and they were trapped on the mountain.

Bureau of Land Management investigators are examining the cause of the fire.

New records for the high temperature in Minden were set during the last week of December with 62 degrees on Dec. 27, 66 degrees on Dec. 30 and 69 degrees on New Year’s Eve.

The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures will remain warmer than average, though not record-breaking.

Forecasters say there’s a low chance of light rain and snow in the eastern Sierra on Wednesday night through Sunday.