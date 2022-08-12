Firefighters on scene of fire near Emerald Bay

A fire, seen from a webcam atop Heavenly Mountain Resort, was reported at about 7:15 a.m. near the mouth of Emerald Bay.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

TAHOMA, Calif. — A fire was reported at about 7:15 a.m. Friday near the mouth of Emerald Bay at Lake Tahoe.

Multiple agencies have responded, said Lisa Herron, public information officer for the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

The fire was at about one-quarter of an acre and is visible from multiple locations around the lake.

Herron said the fire is on state of California land.

The cause is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.