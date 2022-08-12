Firefighters on scene of fire near Emerald Bay
TAHOMA, Calif. — A fire was reported at about 7:15 a.m. Friday near the mouth of Emerald Bay at Lake Tahoe.
Multiple agencies have responded, said Lisa Herron, public information officer for the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.
The fire was at about one-quarter of an acre and is visible from multiple locations around the lake.
Herron said the fire is on state of California land.
The cause is under investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User