Firefighters quickly squash pair of lightning caused blazes at Tahoe

Firefighters work on the Basin 3 Fire near Luther Pass.

Provided / Dave DeLeon, USFS

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A pair of lightning caused fires over the past couple of days at Lake Tahoe were quickly extinguished by fast-acting firefighters before they could expand.

The first was the Basin 3 Fire on Luther Pass on the South Shore and the second was the Basin 1 Fire near Ward Peak on the West Shore. They both started during the thunderstorms that passed through the region early Monday morning.

Both fires were kept to one-tenth of an acre and contained.

Nevada Division of Forestry assisted with helicopter water drops on the Basin 3 Fire, according to Lisa Herron of the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

LTBMU Engine 341 and Crew 45 helped contain the Luther Pass blaze.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication of the Sierra Sun.