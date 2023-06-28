Fireside Pizza raise more than $18k for Creekside Charter School

In June 2023, Fireside Pizza presented a check to Creekside Charter School.

OLYMPIC Valley, Calif.- Fireside Pizza donated $18,500 to the Creekside Charter School, as part of their decade long fundraising effort for local non-profits.

Fireside Pizza and Creekside partnered up to sell pizza slices out of Fireside’s pizza cart. Fireside Pizza encouraged guests to donate extra cash on their bills and held their annual Fall Fundraising Feast where guests are invited to have a night full of fun with an all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta and salad buffet, live music, and a raffle. Fireside’s staff volunteers their time for the night, and all proceeds are donated back to the non-profit.

“Fireside is proud to support our community through frequent fundraising events,” said Ray Villaman, owner and CEO of Fireside Pizza Company.

“We couldn’t be happier to have had the success we did. It is because of Fireside’s management, employees, Creekside volunteers, our partner companies, and many individuals who supported that we were able to make the contribution,” he added. “I am particularly proud of our GM, Steve Kanetake, for orchestrating this year’s fundraising efforts.”

Fireside donated $18,500 for the calendar year 2022. Ray Villaman encourages local non-profits to reach out for information on how to become one of the restaurant’s next non-profit recipients. For inquiries, please email firesidepizzacompany@gmail.com or rubiconpizzacompany@gmail.com .

“We are immensely grateful to have worked with Creekside this year and felt so happy seeing our local kids work hard for the betterment of our community,” says Estelle Bouley, Assistant Manager. “Our non-profit this year meant even more for me personally knowing that my brother was a student at Creekside. I was touched to see the kids work so hard for their school. Creekside, thank you for an awesome year.”

Creekside Charter is a TK through 8th grade free public school located in Olympic Valley, serving students from Truckee, Tahoe City, and surrounding communities. The mission of Creekside Charter is to create a relationship-based, dynamic learning environment in which students excel academically, are engaged and self-confident, and have the flexibility to pursue their passions. Directed by Jeff Kraunz, Creekside does not subscribe to the “one size fits all” approach to learning. Their kids do it all, and they love it. Their teachers use project-based learning, experiential learning, nature-based instruction, place-based learning, and of course, strong teacher-led instruction. Their outstanding test scores reflect a student’s love of learning.

Director Jeff Kraunz said, “In my twenty-two years of being in public education I’ve never seen the generosity extended to a school the way that Fireside Pizza continues to provide for our small public charter school in Olympic Valley, Calif. Over the past two years, Fireside Pizza has given nearly $40,000 to our school. This money has been vital in supporting programs for our school. While the donations are valued, it’s the partnership with this incredible business that makes their generosity so important. For a student/athlete to walk into Fireside and see their picture on the wall, and to know that a local business supports them means the world. Fireside gets it! They care about our kids and making this community stronger. I can’t thank them enough for their incredible support, kindness, and belief in giving back to this community. Lastly, their Thai Chicken Pizza is the bomb.”

The monies in all events raised for Creekside Charter School will support:

Securing land to ensure the school has a permanent home

Adding additional teacher aids to serve the diverse needs of their students

Adding programs to increase the diversity and character development of their students through community outreach, place-based instruction/service learning, retroactive justice and multicultural education

Providing enrichment to students on Fridays

Providing Funds for class field trips

For more information or to make a donation to help Creekside Charter School realize its goals, go to https://www.creeksidetahoe.org// .

Tahoe Restaurant Group includes four restaurants located on both the north and south shores of Lake Tahoe. Azul Latin Kitchen and Base Camp Pizza are located in the Heavenly Village in South Lake Tahoe, Rubicon Pizza is in the Village at Northstar, and Fireside Pizza is in the Village at Palisades Tahoe, Olympic Valley. For more information on Tahoe Restaurant Group’s establishments:

