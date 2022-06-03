Fireside Pizza raises $20K for Creekside Charter

Fireside Pizza has announced that it raised $20,000 for Creekside Charter School, a news release states.

Fireside has been fundraising for local nonprofits for over a decade. Fireside Pizza and Creekside partnered to sell pizza slices out of Fireside’s pizza cart. Fireside encouraged guests to donate extra cash on their bills and held their annual Fall Fundraising Feast, where guests were invited to have a night full of fun with an all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta and salad buffet, live music and a raffle.

Fireside’s staff volunteers their time for the night and all proceeds are donated to the nonprofit. Ray Villaman, owner of Fireside and Rubicon Pizza, encourages local nonprofits to reach out for information on how to become one of the restaurant’s next nonprofit.

For inquiries, email firesidepizzacompany@gmail.com or rubiconpizzacompany@gmail.com .

“There is no better reward than knowing your hard work is going right back into the community you love,” said Jakki McGuigan, assistant manager, in the news release. “We feel so lucky to work somewhere that puts our community first.”

Creekside Charter is a TK through eighth grade free public school located in Olympic Valley, serving students from Truckee, Tahoe City and surrounding communities. The mission of Creekside Charter is to create a relationship-based, dynamic-learning environment in which students excel academically, are engaged and self-confident, and have the flexibility to pursue their passions.

Directed by Jeff Kraunz, Creekside does not subscribe to the one-size-fits-all approach to learning. Their teachers use project based learning, experiential learning, nature-based instruction and place-based learning.

“We are so fortunate to be working with an amazing community partner, Fireside Pizza,” said Kelly Somer of Creekside Charter. “It has been a joy to work with Jakki, Stephen and the entire staff this past year.”

The monies in all events raised for Creekside Charter School will support securing land to ensure the school has a permanent home; adding additional teacher aids to serve the diverse needs of their students; adding programs to increase the diversity and character development of their students through community outreach, place-based instruction/service learning, multicultural education; providing enrichment to students; and providing funds for class field trips.

Source: Fireside Pizza