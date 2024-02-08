Fireside Pizza raises $26K for the Scotty Lapp Foundation

Fireside Pizza announced that they will donate $26,000 to the Scotty Lapp Foundation.

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Fireside Pizza announces that they will donate $26,000 to the Scotty Lapp Foundation. Fireside has been fundraising for local non-profits for over a decade. Each year the team at Fireside selects a new local non-profit to partner with.

Fireside Pizza and Scotty Lapp Foundation partnered up to sell pizza slices out of Fireside’s pizza cart. The volunteers this year had the most success of any organization to date. They brought an infectious energy and desire to see their efforts turn into success for the foundation.

Fireside Pizza encouraged guests to donate extra cash on their bills and held their annual Fall Fundraising Feast where guests are invited to have a night full of fun with an all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta and salad buffet, live music, and a raffle. Fireside’s staff volunteers their time for the night, and all proceeds are donated back to the non-profit.

“The North Tahoe community is really an amazing group of people. Fireside is proud to support our community by giving back to worthy organizations like this,” said Ray Villaman, owner and CEO of Fireside Pizza Company.

“We couldn’t be happier to have had the success we did. It is because of Fireside’s management, employees, Scotty Lapp Foundation volunteers, our partner companies, and many individuals who supported that we were able to make the contribution,” he added. “I am particularly proud of the Fireside management team, Stephen Kanetake, Estelle Gonzales, and Matt Layman, for orchestrating this year’s fundraising efforts.”

Fireside donated $26,000 for the calendar year 2023. Ray Villaman encourages local non-profits to reach out for information on how to become one of the restaurant’s next non-profit recipients. For inquiries, please email firesidepizzacompany@gmail.com or rubiconpizzacompany@gmail.com .

Assistant manager Estelle Gonzales said, “The Fireside team is deeply honored to have partnered with the Scotty Lapp Foundation in 2023. Collaborating with a foundation so dedicated to making a positive impact in our community, particularly by empowering passionate youth in skiing, snowboarding, and skating, has been truly inspiring. Our sincere thanks go to Amy, Jason, and the entire Scotty Lapp Foundation for their unwavering commitment this past year. Together, we’ve made a meaningful difference, and we look forward to continuing this impactful journey in the years to come with the Scotty Lapp skatepark in North Lake Tahoe. Team Fireside looks forward to the supporting our 2024 non-profit Partner, the Olympic Valley Fire Department!”

The Scotty Lapp Foundation is dedicated to empowering youth by making ski, snowboard and skate more accessible to underserved communities and assisting athletes in reaching their full potential.

Amy Lapp commented, “The Scotty Lapp Foundation is so thankful for Fireside Pizza and the opportunity they gifted us last season to run the pizza cart in the Village at Palisades. We are beyond grateful for their amazing staff and management for helping us honor our son Scotty while also giving our family and non-profit this unique chance to raise money and awareness within our community. Thank you to each and every person who purchased (and enjoyed) Fireside’s delicious pizza – each and every slice sold clearly added up, WOW! It was also wonderful to be able to use this time and space to get the word out on what we are doing for our community. We also had a LOT of fun selling slices for Scotty….a HUGE thanks to our many hard-working volunteers that helped staff the pizza cart in sunshine, rain, and snow. You are the real heroes, and we couldn’t have done it without your hard work and positive attitudes! Fireside, thank you for giving back to the community, year after year. And thank you again for choosing Scotty. We look forward to putting the money earned to help fund a skatepark in North Lake Tahoe.”

For more information or to make a donation to help the Scotty Lapp Foundation realize its goals, go to https://scottylapp.org/ . Tahoe Restaurant Group includes four restaurants located on both the north and south shores of Lake Tahoe. Azul Latin Kitchen and Base Camp Pizza are located in the Heavenly Village in South Lake Tahoe, Rubicon Pizza is in the Village at Northstar, and Fireside Pizza is in the Village at Palisades Tahoe, Olympic Valley, Calif.