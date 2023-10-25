First chain control of the season in effect on I-80
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Chain controls are in effect on Interstate 80 from the Donner Lake Interchange to Kingvale in both directions.
“Roads are extremely slick, so slow down and increase your following distance,” a Facebook post from CHP-Truckee stated.
For updates on road conditions, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov.
