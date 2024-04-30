First-ever Nevada County D5 Commission comprises all first-gen Latino youth, applications open for next term

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Nevada County makes history with its first D5 Commission, an assembly of all first-generation Latino youth representing the Nevada County Youth Commission (NCYC). As the current term nears its end in June, applications for the next term are now open until May 7, welcoming aspiring young leaders to step up and make a difference in their community.

The D5 Commission, composed of four commissioners including Anthony Garcia-Ramirez, Loretta Candia-Hernandez, Ninel Hernandez-Maldonado, and Ana Zaratean, is a pioneering initiative focused on amplifying the voices of underrepresented youth. With three openings available for the upcoming term, candidates are encouraged to apply soon for this unique opportunity. Apply at https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/3140/Committee-Board-and-Commission-Informati

Loretta Candia-Hernandez, serving as the Senior Co-Chair of the commission, shared her excitement about the inclusive environment of the commission. She emphasized the importance of feeling valued and welcomed, especially for teenagers who may have previously felt marginalized. Hernandez highlighted the commission’s focus on community building, mental health advocacy, and food security, showcasing its broader impact beyond traditional political discussions.

After graduating from high school, Hernandez will attend Davidson College in North Carolina on a full scholarship, where she plans to pursue a degree in political science.

“This commission has further made me more excited about the future and what I want to be doing,” Hernandez said.

Junior commissioner Ninel Hernandez-Maldonado echoed Hernandez’s sentiments, expressing a desire for a more diverse and engaged community. Maldonado emphasized the importance of representation and the need for varied perspectives in decision-making processes, especially regarding public healthcare and community welfare.

“Being Latino, we don’t usually get involved in politics. This is my way of taking that stereotype away from my LatinX community. No matter who and what you are, you are heard,” Maldonado said.

Both Hernandez and Maldonado have been actively involved in subcommittees addressing recreational activities, transportation, housing, and youth engagement. Their efforts include initiatives like “Fun in the Foothills,” aimed at creating enjoyable recreational opportunities for all community members.

Their journey into the commission began in December when they were contacted by Craig Rowe, a teacher at Truckee High School, who recognized the potential for growth and empowerment among marginalized youth through such civic engagements.

“I’m very grateful to our county. I’ve worked with our town council and I’ve always found them to be very engaged. But I didn’t have a concept of our kids’ place in Nevada County. I feel a lot of gratitude toward Nevada County supervisors,” Rowe said. “We live in a county which values everyone in it including youth and our Latino community. It gives me a lot of pride to be living in this community.”

The NCYC serves as a vital link between youth and the Board of Supervisors, advocating for issues impacting Nevada County’s young population. With Truckee High School accounting for a significant Latino demographic at 38%, initiatives like the D5 Commission represent a step towards equitable representation and empowerment within the community.

“I feel really strongly, particularly for our low income students, to get involved in civic life. The strength of the Latino community is family. But it can also sometimes be overly insular,” Rowe said.

The commission’s work extends beyond Zoom meetings, with commissioners dedicating hours each week to drive impactful change and bridge the gap between youth perspectives and policy making. Their commitment to service, advocacy, and community-building exemplifies the spirit of youth leadership and civic engagement in Nevada County.

The ongoing application period for the next D5 Commission term presents a unique opportunity for motivated young individuals to contribute to positive change and amplify the voices of underrepresented communities in Nevada County.