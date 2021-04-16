First homes built in Coldstream project

Aerial view of the Coldstream project.

Courtesy photo

The first homes have been built in the Coldstream project, and more are on the way.

During Tuesday’s Good Morning Truckee forum, Mike Isle — project manager with developer Stonebridge Properties, an arm of Teichert Construction — spoke on the first phase of the Coldstream Specific Plan.

The project, approved in 2014, sits on a roughly 180-acre site that has endured more than a 150 years of environmental intrusion through mining and logging projects that, according to a 2007 report by River Run Consulting and Hyrdro Science, have disturbed watershed functions while leaving several ponds in the area.

“Our vision going into the project was take a highly disturbed site … and find a way to repurpose it and create a nice reuse opportunity for the town of Truckee,” said Isle.

Work done in the first of three phases includes creating onsite trails that link to the town’s greater trail system; the construction of 58 market rate homes by BUILT, out of Reno; four mixed-use units; two commercial pads; and 48 multi-family affordable units, which are being built by Neighborhood Partners, out of Davis.

The first market-rate homes were completed in March and range from 1,200 square feet to 1,900 square feet. Several others are currently being built.

“You’ll continue to see a lot of construction activity on that front,” said Isle.

The affordable housing aspect of the project, called Coldstream Commons, includes 48 units (24 one-bedroom units and 24 two-bedroom units). Isle indicated that rents will be in the range of $925 for one-bedroom units, and around $1,125 for two-bedroom units. Applications for Coldstream Commons are expected to begin being accepted mid-June, with the first occupants moving in around September.

Construction of a Class I paved trail connecting to the entrance of Donner Memorial State Park has already been completed, and connects to other segments of the Truckee River Legacy Trail. Work to rebuild Coldstream Road has also been done, along with other improvements like replacing a culvert bridge over Donner Creek and the removal of overhead utilities.

Work is also being done in conjunction with the Truckee Donner Public Utility District to install a 250,000-gallon water tank, which will increase fireflows for the Donner Lake area.

The project involves the construction of a transit stop at the northern entrance of the site as well.

Moving forward, the second phase of the project is slated to include a large park, 81 single-family home sites, and additional trail and creek restoration along Cold Creek. Work on that phase is expected to begin Spring 2022.

The third phase will see more than 100 single-family homes being built and clustered around large tracts of open space and restored pond areas. The ponds, according to Isle, are to be combined to form a single body of water. There will also be work to replace rusted culverts, and artificial berms.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.