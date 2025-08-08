Fish on the move as Fanny Bridge Project advances in Tahoe City

Fly fisherman catching fish for relocation in preparation of Fanny Bridge reconstruction.

Provided / County of Placer

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — In a unique collaboration that blends construction, conservation and community engagement, Thompson Builders, Trout Unlimited and the Truckee Fly Fishing Club partnered to relocate fish ahead of major bridge work on the Truckee River.

Fly fisherman catching fish for relocation in preparation of Fanny Bridge reconstruction. Provided / County of Placer

The relocation effort is part of the Fanny Bridge Community Revitalization Project, a long-planned transportation improvement project in Tahoe City along State Route 89.

First envisioned in the 1990s, the project aims to improve traffic flow, emergency access, pedestrian and bicycle mobility, and overall connectivity across the Lake Tahoe Basin. The final phase involves replacing the aging Fanny Bridge, which is more than 90 years old.

According to Will Thompson, project lead with Thompson Builders, this phase will require the complete closure of the existing bridge from Aug. 11 through Nov. 3.

“It’s a very quick turnaround for removing and replacing a bridge in place,” Thompson said. “We have a little over three months to demolish the bridge and put a new one back in its place.”

To begin demolition safely and avoid environmental impacts, crews needed to temporarily divert and dry out a section of the Truckee River. That process began with the installation of three 48-inch-diameter overpipes to route the river around the construction zone.

However, before dewatering could proceed, the fish needed to be relocated.

Thompson said the idea to involve the local fishing community came from a conversation with a business owner who recalled a similar effort in 2019, during drought conditions, when local clubs worked with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to relocate trapped trout.

“I thought it would be great to get the community involved again,” Thompson said.

After reaching out to Trout Unlimited and the Truckee Fly Fishing Club, both organizations quickly agreed to assist. Together, biologists and anglers worked to relocate fish by all means necessary — including by hand, net or trap — placing them into aerated tanks and transporting them safely to either Lake Tahoe or downstream sections of the Truckee River.

“We’re definitely focused on conservation,” said Bill Swift, president of the Truckee Fly Fishing Club. “When projects like this come along, they can be tough on the fish, and we want to do what we can to maintain a healthy environment and ensure the fish stay healthy.”

FHWA, the project biological monitor and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife collaborated to engage Truckee Trout Unlimited Anglers to catch and relocate fish within the river diversion area. Provided / County of Placer

Once complete, the new bridge will replicate the look of the historic Fanny Bridge but feature significant upgrades. It will include sidewalks, bike lanes and a dedicated pedestrian crossing, improving safety and access between local businesses and recreation areas.

Work is already underway and will continue in the coming weeks:

Aug. 4–8: Fish relocation and river dewatering; site demolition and pile work to begin. Night closures in effect.

Aug. 11–15: Full bridge closure begins Aug. 11; drilling and placement of bridge abutment piles.

Aug. 18–22: Demolition of the existing Fanny Bridge.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen by early November, weather and conditions permitting.