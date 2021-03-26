Five-day school week set to return
School district offers update on return to full-time schedule; teacher union seeks 3% pay bump
After a year away from a typical five-day school week, students within the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District are scheduled to return full time to classrooms.
The district announced the transition, which is for all grade levels, during its newsletter last week.
In order to return to five-day learning, the district said every classroom would need to be redesigned to accommodate more students while adhering to a four-foot distancing rule. Additionally, the district said it needs to install desk barriers to accommodate the move.
“We have approximately 400 new desk barriers and another 2,000 to arrive,” said the district in its newsletter. “ While we’ve run into delays in the shipment, we anticipate receiving them (today).”
The district also provided an update on negotiations with the teacher’s union, which were expected to be addressed on Thursday. The union’s bargaining of salaries is unrelated to the return to five-day learning.
Currently, the district has offered teachers a 2% pay increase, retroactive to July 1. The union is requesting a 3% pay bump, also retroactive to last July. A move to a 3% salary increase, according to the district, would result in a budget deficit moving forward.
Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Five-day school week set to return
After a year away from a typical five-day school week, students within the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District are scheduled to return full time to classrooms.