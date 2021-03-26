Five-day school week set to return

After a year away from a typical five-day school week, students within the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District are scheduled to return full time to classrooms.

The district announced the transition, which is for all grade levels, during its newsletter last week.

In order to return to five-day learning, the district said every classroom would need to be redesigned to accommodate more students while adhering to a four-foot distancing rule. Additionally, the district said it needs to install desk barriers to accommodate the move.

“We have approximately 400 new desk barriers and another 2,000 to arrive,” said the district in its newsletter. “ While we’ve run into delays in the shipment, we anticipate receiving them (today).”

The district also provided an update on negotiations with the teacher’s union, which were expected to be addressed on Thursday. The union’s bargaining of salaries is unrelated to the return to five-day learning.

Currently, the district has offered teachers a 2% pay increase, retroactive to July 1. The union is requesting a 3% pay bump, also retroactive to last July. A move to a 3% salary increase, according to the district, would result in a budget deficit moving forward.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.