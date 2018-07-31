Five suspects arrested in Lake Tahoe house burglary

A North Lake Tahoe residence was burglarized twice within the last week and all five suspects have been arrested by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

On July 24, deputies responded to Sacramento Avenue in Homewood for a reported residential burglary. The burglars had broken into a home and stole numerous items, including a Mercedes Benz that was parked in the garage.

Deputies responded to the same residence five days later when two men and a woman were observed driving slowly through the neighborhood, park in the driveway, and force open the back door.

When deputies arrived, they heard noises coming from inside the garage. The front garage door opened and Erica Travillion, 37, of South Lake Tahoe, walked out carrying stolen items from the residence. Roger Travillion, 42, of South Lake Tahoe, also exited carrying a flat screen television but retreated back into the garage and shut the door. He eventually came out with his hands up.

While both suspects were being handcuffed, Christopher Strickland, 45, of South Lake Tahoe, ran from the back of the residence. With assistance from State Parks and the El Dorado County Sheriff's Department, deputies searched the area.

A nearby neighbor's dog began barking, and Strickland was found hiding in some bushes on the property. He was also taken into custody.

Inside the garage, deputies found numerous electronics ready to be loaded into a vehicle. They also found gloves and a flashlight.

Further investigation led detectives to a home in South Lake Tahoe where they located the stolen Mercedes Benz. Brian Zendian, 46, and Jonathan Scott, 38, were at the residence and arrested for the burglary that occurred on July 24.

All suspects remain in custody at the Placer County Jail.

This case was quickly solved with the assistance of an alert community member. Programs such as Neighborhood Watch, along with residential burglary alarms and home camera systems, assist in preventing and solving crime in your community. If you see suspicious activity in your neighborhood, please do not hesitate to contact the Placer County Sheriff's Office or call 911. If you see something, say something.

Source: Placer County Sheriff’s Office