Flash flood watch in effect for Truckee-Tahoe area

A flash flood watch is in effect for the Truckee-Tahoe area, as slow-moving thunderstorms could produce short periods of heavy rainfall and lightning.

The National Weather Service office in Reno said the flash flood watch, which went into effect at 1 p.m., will last until 9 p.m. this evening.

Recently burned areas near the Tamarack Fire between U.S. 395 and State Route 89 could be the most heavily impacted by rainfall and flooding, according to the weather service.

“It only takes 5-10 minutes of heavy rains to result in debris flows on these burn areas,” said the National Weather Service office in Reno in its warning.

Showers with isolated thunderstorms are possible late tonight through daybreak tomorrow.





Widespread smoke, mainly from the Dixie Fire, will continue to impact the region through the week. As of this morning, the Dixie Fire has burned 197,487 acres and is 22% contained, according to CAL Fire.