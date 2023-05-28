Flood watch issued for Lake Tahoe region on Memorial Day
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe region has issued a flood watch for Memorial Day at Lake Tahoe due to possible excessive rainfall, officials said.
The National Weather Service in Reno said excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. The flood watch is in effect from 1 p.m. Monday, May 29, and lasts for eight hours.
“Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with heavy rain,” the service said in the flood advisory. “Extensive street flooding is also possible in urbanized locations. Slow moving thunderstorms may produce areas of heavy rainfall Soils are already saturated with creeks, streams, and rivers running full due to ongoing snowmelt. It will not take as much rain to cause excessive runoff. Also, heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding and debris flows near burn scars.”
The service is calling for thunderstorms on Sunday mainly between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. with a 50% chance of precipitation. Isolated thunderstorms and showers are possible before 8 p.m. with precipitation chances dropping to 20%.
On Monday, Memorial Day, the service is calling for an 80% chance of rain with calm winds up to 5 mph.
With an influx of people in the region planning to enjoy the outdoors, it would be wise to have a way to seek shelter in the event of a thunderstorm.
“If a sturdy building is not immediately available, a hard-top vehicle with the windows rolled up can offer good protection from lightning,” the service said in a special weather statement. “If you plan on doing activities that will leave you vulnerable to the elements such as hiking, consider doing the bulk of those activities in the morning hours before afternoon/evening thunderstorms develop.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.