Flu shot clinic to held in Truckee Oct. 22

Residents of the Truckee Region are encouraged to get their flu shot to protect against the flu.

The Nevada County Public Health Department in conjunction with its partners, Sierra Senior Services, Wellness Neighborhood and Tahoe Forest Health System will be holding a free flu shot clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 3-5 p.m. The flu shot clinic will be held at the Truckee Donner Senior Apartments at 10040 Estates Drive in Truckee.

The free flu shot clinic is for adults and children over 3 years old, and will be held while supplies last.

Source: Nevada County Health and Human Services Agency