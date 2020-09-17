Flu shots available in Truckee
Flu season is here and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone over the age of 6 months get a flu shot each year.
Tahoe Forest Health System is now offering flu shots in Truckee and Incline Village.
Flu shots are available in Truckee at the Tahoe Forest Retail Pharmacy, located in the Medical Office Building on 10956 Donner Pass Road, Suite 100, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 pm.
Incline Village Community Hospital, located on 880 Alder Ave., offers drive-through flu shots at the Community Room entrance from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays until Nov. 3.
No appointment is necessary.
Vaccine pricing for a flu shot is $40 for cash pay but is subject to change. An additional charge will apply for the high dose, recommended for those age 65 and over.
Eligible patients with Medicare B and most insurances will cover the cost of the flu shot and result in either a copay or no charge. However, cost is not guaranteed until the prescription is run through the insurance for authorization.
For more information, call 530-587-7607 for the Truckee location and 775-888-4201 for the Incline Village location.
