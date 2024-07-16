Flutes soared in Olympic Valley Chapel

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Concert programs were waving like fans as the three musicians took the stage at the Olympic Valley Chapel on Saturday, July 7. But soon, an intent stillness came over the full house audience, as Carol Wincenc and Ray Furuta on flutes and Alexandria Le on piano began their first number. The audience activity for this extraordinary musical performance focused on the listening experience.

The well-balanced program included several trios of two flutes and piano, a piano solo, and two flute-piano duets. The ensemble played selections from the Classical period (Mozart and Kuhlau), the Romantic period (Poulenc), the twentieth century (Heggie), and two 21st century compositions, including one by Uebayashi, and an encore two-flute-piano version of “Bohemian Rapsody” arranged by Ray Furuta.

Carol Wincenc and Ray Furuta on flutes and Alexandria Le on piano Provided

In addition to the supreme acoustics of the Olympic Valley Chapel, listeners had the pleasure of watching the play of aspen leaves in the sunlight through colorful chapel windows as the musical selections celebrated the power, joy and magic of light in life.

“I did not know flutes could sound like that,” said one listener during intermission. “The tonal quality and interpretation of each piece was astoundingly beautiful,” said another. “It’s wonderful to have music like this in Tahoe; but honestly, I would travel to hear them again!” The precision and interpretation of each piece was captivating and mesmerizing. “The music filled my soul,” said one audience member. “I found myself being lifted to another plane of being,” said another. Musicians’ bios and program notes can be found at tahoemusicalive.org/wincenc .

The warmth of the day and the music was matched in spades by the cordiality of the musicians as they mingled during intermission and shared experiences with the audience on the beautiful deck outside the Chapel and beside the gurgling Squaw Creek. Refreshments of iced coffee and tea, as well as delicious mini-sandwiches, cheesecakes and crusty almond cakes were kindly provided by Cornerstone Bakery and Café, Tahoe House Café, and Pacific Crest Coffee.

The next day, the musicians held a Master Class, providing encouragement and tips to flute students from Alder Creek Middle School, Truckee Continuing Education, and University of Nevada at Reno, thus contributing to the outreach of Tahoe Music Alive.

This concert was co-sponsored by Charlene and Dan Simmons, in honor of Charlene’s mother, Jean Wear, a teacher and flutist.

The next concerts offered by Tahoe Music Alive in 2024 will occur on the following dates:

August 5, George Cables jazz trio, with Essiet Essiet and Jerome Jennings

September 7, Telegraph String Quartet

October 13, Insight Chamber Players

November 8, Tim Woolsey in piano recital

See tahoemusicalive.org/events for location, time and tickets.