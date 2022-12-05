Food, coat toy drive in motion through mid-December in Truckee

The Toy and Coat Drive donation bins can be found at several locations around town and will be retrieved Dec. 14.

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. — For Truckee Community Cares , formerly known as Truckee Community Christmas, operations are in full swing.

Collection boxes have been placed around town and this year’s online fundraising link is live. Distribution day is fast approaching and TCC fundraising and collecting efforts are a vital part of helping to celebrate the holiday season.

This is the third year of TCC’s pivot to fundraising for grocery gift cards instead of collecting food items. The spending power for program recipients has doubled via grocery store gift cards and people are now able to purchase what they really want or need. All donations, big or small for the Food Drive, are being accepted online or by mail .

The Toy and Coat Drive donation bins can be found at several locations around town and will be retrieved Dec. 14. See the list of drop-off locations here .

Much-needed donations for these bins include gently worn coats and new/unboxed toys and teen gifts.

Truckee Community Cares is an all-volunteer, nonprofit umbrella organization that coordinates various drives that are happening during the holidays to help Truckee’s families and individuals in need.For those wishing to help, donate or learn more, visit https://www.truckeecommunitychristmas.com .