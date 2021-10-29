‘Food is medicine:’ Tahoe Food Hub reopens, rebrands farm stand as The Farmacy

The Farmacy — at 12116 Chandelle Way, Unit D1 — provides customers with food options from more than 40 farms and ranches within 100 miles of North Lake Tahoe.

Courtesy of Tahoe Food Hub

Tahoe Food Hub supports local farms by making it easy for North Lake Tahoe residents and guests to access seasonal, sustainably grown foods through its year-round farmers markets.

After being closed for more than a year and a half, Tahoe Food Hub’s farm stand, formerly called the Farm Shop, is reopening under a new moniker — The Farmacy.

Billed by the Food Hub as a “reminder that food is medicine,” The Farmacy — at 12116 Chandelle Way, Unit D1 — provides customers with food options from more than 40 farms and ranches within 100 miles of North Lake Tahoe. Farms used by Tahoe Food Hub use regenerative farming practices that help mitigate climate change by sequestering carbon in the soil. Many of the farms featured at the store also participate in the Truckee and Tahoe City Farmers Market

“We started to see a slip in online purchases this past summer and realized that people were ready to shop in person again,” said Susie Sutphin, Tahoe Food Hub executive director, in a news release. “But we wanted to come back with a new name that had a message.”

The Farmacy is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

For those looking to order ahead for pick-up, Tahoe Food Hub’s Harvest to Order program offers a curated box filled with eight seasonal fruits and veggies or an option to build your own box. Locally sourced specialty products include pasture-raised meats, eggs and dairy.

To register for Harvest to Order, sign-up at tahoefoodhub.org to receive a weekly newsletter outlining what is fresh and in season that week from local farms. The online market opens at 5 p.m. Monday and closes at 10 p.m. Thursday. Pick-up times are available on Thursday and Friday.

The Tahoe Food Hub is a nonprofit organization based in Truckee with the mission to provide a food system that supports regenerative and sustainable farming practices by increasing access to local food in the area.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com