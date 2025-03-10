Forest Charter school empowers student-athletes to excel academically and athletically



TRUCKEE, Calif. – Located on the north side of Truckee, Forest Charter School, a TK-12 grade personalized learning public charter school is redefining education for young winter sports athletes. By offering a flexible, personalized learning environment, the school empowers students to pursue their athletic ambitions without compromising academic excellence.

Balancing rigorous training schedules with demanding schoolwork can be a formidable challenge for aspiring winter sports athletes. However, Forest Charter School has risen to the occasion with innovative strategies tailored to the unique needs of these student-athletes.

“Forest Charter School’s flexible, personalized learning model is tailor-made for student-athletes. Our program allows them to pursue their passion and still offers a strong academic program that supports their post-high school goals,” Peter Sagebiel, Executive Director of Forest Charter School, said.

Flexible Learning Meets Robust Support

At the heart of the school’s success is its adaptable approach to education. Students can design individualized schedules that align with their training and competition commitments, accessing coursework through online platforms, independent study programs, and one-on-one mentoring. Teachers and counselors work closely with students to develop personalized learning plans, ensuring academic goals are met amid intense athletic demands.

“The flexibility at Forest Charter School allows me to pursue a demanding, competitive ski racing schedule throughout the school year,” says FCS junior Luca Peterson who swept all three disciplines at the 2024 Western Region U16 Championships. “As a full-time alpine ski racer, I don’t have a typical school schedule. I do my coursework in the evenings and on weekends, and Forest Charter’s program and teachers fully support this, enabling me to continue with the sport that I love.”

In addition to flexibility, the school offers strong academic support, including customized learning plans for each student, small-group tutoring sessions and one on one teacher support. The integration of academics and athletics further enhances the learning experience, connecting subjects like physics, nutrition, and sports psychology to students’ athletic pursuits.

Success on All Fronts

The results are compelling. Forest Charter School students consistently excel in both academics and athletics, with many graduates advancing to collegiate and professional levels. A great example of this is the current US men’s downhill ski team. Both Bryce Bennett and Erik Arvidsson attended Forest Charter School and in the 2022 Olympics, there were four former Forest Charter School students who competed in Beijing: Bryce, Cody Laplante (freeski/big air) Keely Cashman and Mo Lebel (alpine skiing). This dual success highlights the school’s commitment to fostering personal growth and academic achievement alongside athletic excellence.

“Forest Charter School has done more for me in my pursuit of becoming a World Cup athlete than I could ever imagine. With a stable support base, dozens of valuable resources, and the flexibility to travel the world, each day I get closer to becoming who I want to be while receiving an excellent education,” says FCS junior Julia Cunningham who was crowned U19 Super G National Champion on March 1st and placed third overall.

Julia Cunningham. Provided / Karen Lundgren

As Truckee/North Tahoe solidifies its reputation as a hub for winter sports, Forest Charter School serves as a model of educational innovation. It proves that with the right support and flexibility, student-athletes can soar to new heights on the slopes and in the classroom. Forest Charter School is a tuition free public charter school that serves students from TK – 12th grades. FCS has been nurturing the love of learning since 2001.