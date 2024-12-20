Forest Charter students foster lifelong lessons through service at Tahoe Forest Hospital

TRUCKEE, Calif.— For students at Forest Charter School, service to the community isn’t just a one-time event — it’s an ongoing commitment that helps them grow as individuals while making a real difference in the lives of others. Since 2019, fifth and sixth graders in the school’s TreeTop Co-Op program have been partnering with residents of the Extended Care Center at Tahoe Forest Hospital for a series of holiday activities, fundraisers, and hands-on projects designed to enrich the lives of elderly patients.

“Our visits at the Extended Care Center have left an imprint on my life. I’ve made a connection with a resident and I feel like it’s so important to be with the elderly. It really makes me appreciate life,” sixth-grade student, Asher Wildberger, said.

Mark Keim, a fifth and sixth-grade teacher at Forest Charter, has been at the heart of this long-term service project. His students visit the Extended Care Center six times each year—almost once a month—participating in events like holiday carnivals with cotton candy and nail painting, sharing student-created poetry, and hosting music performances. These activities are a way for the students to connect with residents and bring joy to their lives, but they also serve as valuable life lessons for the children involved.

“The kids create personal bonds with the residents over time, and it’s been a powerful way for them to learn about empathy, service, and leadership,” Keim said.

The relationship between Forest Charter and the Extended Care Center is built on trust and familiarity, with students returning multiple times each year. “The length of the project helps the students become comfortable with the residents, allowing them to form meaningful connections,” Keim said.

The service program, which is integrated into the two-year curriculum of the TreeTop Co-Op, focuses on character development, leadership, and community service. Despite having other service opportunities available, the students expressed a strong preference for continuing their work with the residents of the Extended Care Center. Even when other nonprofit options were suggested, they were adamant about maintaining their connection with the hospital’s residents.

Students worked hand-in-hand on art projects with seniors at the center. Provided / Tree Top Co-op Parent Volunteer

Last year, the students organized a school-wide fundraiser for the residents, collecting donations for holiday blankets, wheelchair bags, socks, and toiletries. “The warm blankets, socks, and toiletries showed the students how basic health and wellbeing are vital,” Keim said. In addition to these donations, the students sewed and stuffed pillows to help residents feel more comfortable in their wheelchairs—a project that came to life in a very tangible way.

“It was really awesome to get to spend time with them. I really connected with a lot of the residents. It gave me a lot of joy to see them unwrap their gifts and just how happy they were,” sixth-grade student, Torin Sutton, said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when in-person visits were limited, the students found creative ways to maintain their connection with residents. “We played tic-tac-toe on the windows, finger painted, and even communicated over the phone through the glass,” Keim said.

Keim’s connection to the Extended Care Center is both professional and personal. As a young adult, he worked in an assisted living facility and was deeply moved by the relationships he developed with older adults. “The connection with the elders provided a lot for my own children,” he said. “I’ve realized how much they provide for us.”

Keim emphasizes that the service work benefits both the students and the residents. “It’s not just about the event—it’s about the connection,” he said. “The kids leave the hospital feeling engaged and enriched, and the residents feel the same way. It’s a mutual exchange.”

For Keim, the project has come full circle. When he was 15, his grandfather passed away, and that experience motivated him to give back to older generations. He now finds great fulfillment in helping his students build similar connections. In addition to his teaching role, Keim also volunteers at the hospital with the Extended Care Center and refers to the project as the “Kidwell Project,” in honor of a resident he worked with in high school.

Keim also praises the staff at the Extended Care Center for their dedication to the residents. “They really deserve recognition from our community,” he said.

“I have been working with Mark and his students for 2 years now. What they bring to our community is priceless. They always come in with the biggest smiles, and warmest hearts to love our residents. These visits create rewarding, lasting memories for the students and residents,” Wendy Springer, Activities Coordinator at Tahoe Forest, said. “As the activity coordinator of this facility, there isn’t anything better than these groups of individuals taking time to come into our world and spend time with us. We appreciate all the love that they have to bring every single time they come. Mark Keim deserves an award for creating an environment for these kids that you can tell they all love. They respect him and never skip a beat with anything. They are the most well-behaved class of children I’ve ever seen.”

The students not only gain hands-on experience in creating meaningful activities for others, but they also develop maturity and leadership skills. “It takes a lot to be in that environment, and it challenges them to be patient, welcoming, and understanding,” Keim said. “Creating something for others isn’t necessarily about the product—it’s about the feeling you leave behind. The product is a byproduct of that connection.”

“It was a very meaningful and impactful experience. I got to hear a lot about the residents when they were younger and some of their stories. We made lots of paintings for them, and some of them are still hanging in their rooms. I really connected with some of them and I think it was a great opportunity,” sixth-grade student, Violet Sutton, said.

Through these service projects, Forest Charter students are not only enriching the lives of the residents at the Extended Care Center but also shaping their own futures as leaders and compassionate individuals. The impact of the program is clear: it’s a reciprocal relationship where both youth and elders learn from one another, creating a sense of shared purpose and community that will last for years to come.

