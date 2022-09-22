Forest Fire exhibition closing reception on Wednesday

Forest Fire will be closing Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Provided/Michael Llewellyn

TRUCKEE Calif. – The Nevada County Arts Council, Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District, University of California, Berkeley – Sagehen Creek Field Station, Truckee Public Art Commission and Truckee Arts Alliance will host a closing reception, free and open to the public, for Forest Fire, a major installation of public art, at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Truckee Community Recreation Center.

“Forest Fire has been the most significant installation of public art our region has experienced. We want to be absolutely sure that we celebrate this exhibition before it comes down, and that every member of our community gets a chance to enjoy it,” said Steve Randall, general manager at Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District.

Nevada County Arts Council invites members of the public to enjoy an immersive experience and learn about our past and envision future forests, through the work of 19 visual and literary artists. Wine and small bites will be served.

“This will essentially be our last opportunity to gather, in the midst of a perilous fire season, to explore our 13,000-year relationship to the forests of the Sierra Nevada, while this important exhibition is still installed in Truckee – as well as to honor the vision of its creators, Michael and Heather Llewellyn of Llewellyn Studio,” said Eliza Tudor, executive director at Nevada County Arts Council.

“We and Forest Fire’s creator, Llewellyn Studio, are grateful for generous contributions from California Arts Council, California Humanities, Tahoe Truckee Excellence in Education Foundation, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation and their Nature Fund and Queen of Hearts Women’s Fund, University of Nevada – Reno, Truckee Tahoe Airport District, and many other organizations and individuals. We are grateful for the educational and environmental outreach by Sierra Watershed Education Partnerships, as well as the inspired work of artist Sara Smith, and our partnership with East River PR,” said Tudor.