Forest Service announces enhanced fire restrictions at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – In addition to year-round campfire restrictions, enhanced campfire restrictions go into effect today, August 26, 2025, on National Forest lands in the Lake Tahoe Basin. Enhanced campfire restrictions will remain in effect through Nov. 30, or until rescinded.

Enhanced fire restrictions say campfires (wood, charcoal, pellets, or any solid fuels) are only permitted within permanently installed campfire rings in the campgrounds and recreation sites listed in Exhibits A and B of the Forest Order. Under these enhanced restrictions, campfires are now prohibited in Blackwood Canyon, Luther Pass and Watson Lake campgrounds.

“The Forest Service’s number one priority in the Lake Tahoe Basin is to protect our neighborhoods, communities and forests from wildfire,” said Fire Chief, Carrie Thaler. “High visitation, dry vegetation (fuels) conditions, above average wildfire potential along with increased need for firefighting resources across the country shaped our decision to implement these enhanced fire restrictions.”

Portable devices with shut off switches or valves, including stoves, campfire pits or lanterns that use gas, kerosene, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel may be used in developed recreation sites listed in Exhibit A and also shown on Exhibit B.

Enhanced fire restrictions also apply to smoking, operating off-highway vehicles (OHVs) and welding. The following activities are restricted under enhanced fire restrictions:

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material. 36 C.F.R. § 261.52(d).

Operating an internal combustion engine, including but not limited to portable generators, off paved, gravel, or dirt National Forest System roads and trails, except within the Sand Pit Off-Highway Vehicle Area and boats on a water surface. 36 C.F.R. § 261.52(g).

Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame. 36 C.F.R. § 261.52(h).

A violation of these prohibitions is punishable by a fine of not more the $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for not more than six months, or both. 16 U.S.C. § 551 and 18 U.S.C. § 3559, 3571, and 3581.

Fire restrictions may also be in effect on state lands and private property at Lake Tahoe. For the latest information, visit the Fire Restrictions Around the Tahoe Basin map.

The following National Forest facilities, beaches, campgrounds, organizational camps and resorts on National Forest land and/or operating under Forest Service Agreements and Special Use Permits are exempt from this order however require the use of pre-approved, permanently installed campfire pits and/or barbeque grills:

1. Berkeley Camp

2. Camp Richardson Resort and Campgrounds

3. Camp Richardson Stables

4. Fallen Leaf Campground

5. Heavenly Resort

6. Kaspian Campground

7. Meeks Bay Resort and Campground

8. Nevada Beach Campground and Pavilion

9. William Kent Campground

10. Zephyr Cove Resort Campground and Day Use Area