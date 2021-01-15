Forest service awards permits to manage campgrounds in Tahoe

Recreation Resource Management-California Land Management has been selected to manage and maintain national forest campgrounds and day use areas in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Lisa Herron, USFS

The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit announced that two permits to manage national forest campgrounds and day use areas around the Lake Tahoe Basin have been awarded to Recreation Resource Management-California Land Management’s Tahoe Recreation division.

The company, which was recently formed, competed successfully against several other qualified companies to operate and maintain recreation sites included in the Basin Complex and Meeks Bay Complex permits.

The 10-year Basin Complex Permit includes William Kent Campground and Beach, Kaspian Campground and Beach, Blackwood Canyon Campground, Bayview Day Use Area and Trailhead, Inspiration Point Interpretive Site, Fallen Leaf Campground, Baldwin Beach, Pope Beach and Nevada Beach Campground and Beach.

Also, a two-year permit for the Meeks Bay Complex, which includes the Meeks Bay Campground and Beach, was awarded to Tahoe Recreation.

Recreation Resource Management-California Land Management’s predecessor company, CLM, has managed recreation sites for the forest service throughout California and other western states for more than 35 years.

“The public has high expectations when recreating in Lake Tahoe and the (Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit) is looking forward to working with Tahoe Recreation to provide high quality recreation opportunities in the years ahead,” said the forest service in a news release.