Forest Service issues order requiring proper food and trash storage in Tahoe Basin

The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit recently issued a Forest Order requiring the use of bear-resistant food and trash containers provided at National Forest campgrounds and resorts in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

“The Forest Service and our partners are committed to working together to promote responsible coexistence between humans and bears,” said LTBMU Forest Supervisor, Jeff Marsolais.

Because bears are attracted to anything edible or scented, improper storage of human food and other scented items and improper disposal of trash is a leading cause of human-bear conflicts. Requiring proper food storage and trash disposal is expected to reduce human-bear conflict by preventing bears and other wildlife from obtaining human food sources.

“This Forest Order will further our joint mission to Keep Tahoe Bears Wild,” said California Department of Fish and Wildlife North Central Regional Manager, Kevin Thomas.

The Forest Order requires the use of facility provided dumpsters and food lockers, locked to animal entry, at the following recreation sites. Visitors who elect not to comply with the Forest Order may be subject to a violation notice.

Bayview Campground

Berkeley City Camp

Blackwood Canyon Campground

Camp Concord

Camp Richardson Resort Campground

Camp Shelly

Fallen Leaf Campground

Kaspian Campground

Luther Pass Campground

Meeks Bay Campground

Meeks Bay Resort Campground

Nevada Beach Campground

Watson Lake Campground

William Kent Campground

Zephyr Cove Resort Campground

The Forest Order is available for viewing at http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ltbmu/ForestOrders.

Source: United States Forest Service