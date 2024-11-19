Forest Service lifts enhanced campfire restrictions at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Effective Nov. 18, 2024, enhanced campfire restrictions are lifted on National Forest Lands in the Lake Tahoe Basin. Year-Round Campfire Restrictions remain in effect.

Under Year-Round Campfire Restrictions, campfires (wood, charcoal or any other solid fuels) are only permitted within permanent metal rings and grills in open, designated areas listed in Exhibit A of Forest Order No. 19-24-04 .

Unless restricted, portable propane stoves with on/off valves are permitted with a valid permit .

For residential burning on private property regulated by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), visit CAL FIRE Burn Permits or contact your local fire district .

View more information about USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit Fire Restrictions .