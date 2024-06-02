Forest Service prepares for 2024 fire season

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Across California, fire crews and managers are already preparing for fire season. Despite two years of average to above-average precipitation, USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region Fire Director, Jaime Gamboa, knows just how quickly wildfire season can take off.

“We will not get complacent,” Gamboa said. “Our firefighting crews, equipment, and aircraft form one of the largest, most experienced wildland firefighting forces in the world. We’re ready to respond to whatever the season brings.” Gamboa also stressed the importance of being able to bring in other Federal crews from across the country. “With the Federal system we have, we can call resources from neighboring states and even farther away,” he said. “That means that when California is busy, we are able to not only sustain our staffing numbers, but also enhance them, all without depleting other state resources.”

Across the region’s national forests including the Lake Tahoe Basin, crews are completing fire trainings for new firefighters. Annual refreshers are underway for those in firefighting support. Readiness Reviews — or annual skills and fitness evaluations — are putting skills into action. Scenarios test everything from using hoses, pumps, and equipment, to treating and transporting injured firefighters. Strength and endurance are continually tested and refined as a critical part of the job.

For aircraft crews — like smokejumpers, helitack crews, rappelers and other aviation resources — mandatory job recertifications are starting. Throughout the long summer all these crews will continue to meet the required testing or mission every two weeks to stay current. National crews will be at the ready to support in-state crews for resources and relief.

Another rainy winter, with fewer than average viable prescribed burn windows, has pushed the prescribed fire season later into the year, and managers are working to ensure hazardous fuels are being treated while still remaining confident they can respond to wildfires.

This year, in his annual letter of intent to firefighters, USDA Forest Service Chief, Randy Moore, reaffirmed our continuing commitment to public and firefighter safety, while also stressing forward movement.

“I expect us to continue to use all available tools and technologies to ensure proactive prescribed fire planning and implementation, fire detection, risk assessments, fire response, and post-fire recovery. Every fire will receive a risk-informed response; we know the most effective strategies are collaboratively carried out at the local level… (to) help us make informed decisions that balance resource objectives with safety and community protection.”