Forest Service responds to fire on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore

The Genoa Fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Friday June 23.

Provided / Alert Camera

GLENBROOK, Nev. – According to the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit’s Twitter , a small fire has started on the East Shore of Lake Tahoe in Montreal Canyon south of US Hwy 50.

LTBMU is reporting the fire, named the Genoa Fire, was reported at 3:26 p.m. on Friday, June 23 and as of 4:15 p.m., it approximately 1/2 acre.

Engines are on the way and a helicopter is currently making bucket drops.