Forest Service road near South Lake Tahoe temporarily closed for construction

Construction is underway to improve a section of Fountain Place Road (1201) at Saxon Creek, off Pioneer Trail near South Lake Tahoe.

Federal contractors supported by U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) construction crews are working to replace the existing 6-foot culvert with a 30-foot bridge and improve access by removing trees, patching asphalt, constructing infiltration basins and installing an 18-inch culvert, according to the Forest Service.

There will be a detour around the construction for bicycle and pedestrian traffic, but the road will remain closed to vehicles until the project is finished. The upper section of 1201 may be accessed from Powerline Road (12N08) to Saxon Tie Road (12N17), the Forest Service reports.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of the grading season, Oct. 15.

Follow the LTBMU Facebook (www.facebook.com/LakeTahoeUSFS/) and Twitter pages (twitter.com/LakeTahoeUSFS) for updates.