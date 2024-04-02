Forest Service seeks Tahoe volunteers for Desolation Wilderness

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Do you love Desolation Wilderness? Can you help preserve this special place of breathtaking beauty and keep it wild? Would you enjoy doing something meaningful by joining volunteers who spend time “giving back” to ensure this unique area will remain special?

The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit is seeking additional volunteers to join our Desolation Wilderness Volunteer Team.

If you enjoy hiking and recreating in the Lake Tahoe area and can commit to a minimum of six days this summer to provide assistance and “give back” to an area that gives you so much enjoyment, this opportunity could be for you.

Physical abilities for wilderness duties range from easy to moderate to strenuous. Volunteers may select those duties that are within their physical abilities and training. The minimum age requirement is 18 years old.

If you are interested in becoming a Desolation Wilderness Volunteer and would like additional information, contact the LTBMU Wilderness Program Manager, Don Lane, by email at don.lane@usda.gov prior to April 19, 2024.