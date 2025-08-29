Forest Service takes next step in Roadless Rule rollback, triggering public comment period

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – With a notice published Friday, Aug. 29, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has initiated the next step in a process to rollback its 2001 Roadless Rule, which impacts National Forest Service lands, including certain areas in Truckee-Tahoe.

The publication is a notice of intent to prepare an environmental impact statement (EIS) for the proposed rescission, triggering a public comment period that runs until Sept. 19.

As previously reported in the Sun, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke L. Rollins, expressed in June plans to rescind the rule. For 25 years, the rule has prohibited new roads and timber harvest on 30% of National Forest System lands. (You can learn more about the June announcement and the Roadless Rule in the article titled, Forest Service proposes rollback of 25 year rule protecting lands that includes portions of Tahoe).

The published notice is one step in the recession process.

According to the USDA’s announcement, the rollback proposal aligns with President Trump’s executive orders to get rid of what he considers overcomplicated and burdensome barriers that hinder American business and innovation.

While Secretary Rollins says the recession will restore common sense management and local decision making, conversation groups fear the resulting impact to fish and wildlife habitat, clean water and recreational opportunities.

Comments must be submitted either electronically or mailed.

To submit comments electronically, visit http://www.regulations.gov , and search docket number FS–2025–0001.

Hardcopy letters must be submitted to the Director, Ecosystem Management Coordination, 201 14th Street SW, Mailstop 1108, Washington, DC 20250–1124.

The resulting proposed rule and accompanying draft is expected by March 2026 and the final rule, EIS and record of decision expected late 2026.

