Forest Service tips for Memorial Day weekend at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Memorial Day weekend, honoring the heroes who gave their lives in military service to this nation, also marks the kickoff of some for many visitors to national forests. The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit has provided the following helpful links and safety tips to ensure a safe Memorial Day weekend at Lake Tahoe.

Snow and ice conditions are still prevalent in the higher elevations. Backcountry and wilderness visitors are advised that directional signs and trails may not be visible in some areas. A paper map and compass are essential, along with sturdy footwear, proper knowledge, clothing, and gear. Mobile devices may not work in some areas. Develop an emergency plan in case you cannot call for help. Use caution when crossing flooded areas and be aware that river, stream, and creek levels can fluctuate rapidly. A stream crossed early in the day, may not be able to be crossed later as temperatures warm and waters rise.

Expect Lake Tahoe beaches to be narrow due to high lake levels. Beaches with vegetation or rocky shoreline may be inaccessible. Arrive early to beat the crowds and use this opportunity to explore new areas.

Most National Forest beaches and campgrounds at Lake Tahoe opened in mid-May, but some backcountry campgrounds, recreation sites, forest gates and forest roads remain closed. Check opening dates on the LTBMU Current Recreation Conditions (scroll down) and be sure to reserve campsites in advance.

Forest gates and forest roads and are in the process of opening. Check opening dates on the LTBMU Motor Vehicle Use Maps . Until gates and roads open, be sure to park vehicles off the roadway, avoid parking on vegetation, and do not block access gates.

The Tallac Historic Site and Taylor Creek Visitor Center officially open May 29, but the trails and parking areas are open. Until these sites fully open, some services such as restrooms and trash removal are unavailable so plan ahead and pack out all trash. Where pets are allowed, always clean up after them and be sure to pack out doggie bags.

Wildfire prevention is everyone’s responsibility! Residents and visitors should do their part to keep Tahoe wildfire ready. If you see something, say something by reporting illegal fire activity to 911 immediately. Learn how to get prepared, get informed and get involved at tahoelivingwithwildfire.com .

National Forest lands at Lake Tahoe are under year-round fire restrictions. Wood and charcoal fires are only permitted within permanent, metal fire rings and grills in open, developed campgrounds. Unless restricted, portable stoves and appliances with on/off valves are allowed with a valid permit .

All types of personal use fireworks are illegal in the Lake Tahoe Basin because of the wildfire danger they pose to our communities. Please do Lake Tahoe forests a favor and leave fireworks at home.

Lake Tahoe is bear country. Help keep Tahoe bears wild by properly securing food, garbage, and other scented items. Never approach bears or cubs, always keep your distance. Don’t feed bears or other wildlife, it’s illegal. Feeding wildlife encourages them enter human occupied areas to seek out human food and garbage and disturbs their natural feeding habits. Bear canisters are required for overnight stays in Desolation Wilderness and are recommended in other backcountry areas. Visit TahoeBears.org and BearWise.org for more information on coexisting with bears.

Cold water shock is real and can be life-threatening. Visitors should exercise caution when swimming and participating in water activities at Lake Tahoe. Wearing a life jacket, even if you’re a strong swimmer, significantly increases your chance of survival. Visit these links to learn more about cold water safety and how to prevent cold water shock .

Trash and debris left behind can be harmful and even fatal to wildlife. It represents a human health hazard and degrades Lake Tahoe. Every year volunteers pick up thousands of pounds of trash left behind after holiday weekends. Plan ahead and bring a trash bag in case trash cans and dumpsters are full or not available. Become part of the solution. Pack out your own garbage. Learn more about Leave No Trace Principles at lnt.org/ .

Backcountry enthusiasts should always tell a family member or friend where they are going, when they expect to return, and stick to the plan. Always check the weather before heading out. Sturdy footwear, proper clothing and gear is essential, and an old-fashioned paper map and compass can come in handy. Always travel with a buddy, never alone.

Weather in the mountains can change rapidly. Summers are typically warm in the afternoon and cold at night. Afternoon thunderstorms are normal, and snow is possible during any month of the year. Be prepared for changeable weather and bring clothing that will keep you warm and dry. Always check the forecast before heading out and follow the National Weather Service on social media for the latest updates.

The Forest Supervisor’s office in South Lake Tahoe is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be closed on Monday, May 27, 2024, in observance of Memorial Day. Normal hours resume Tuesday, May 28.

For more information on staying safe and recreating responsibly on National Forests, visit Know Before You Go , Recreate Responsibly , and Leave No Trace . Follow the LTBMU on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates.